DeCANN DEBORAH "DEBBIE" "DEB" LEA
Deborah "Debbie" "Deb" Lea DeCann was born on April 25, 1953 to Leatrice Alice and Kenneth Joseph "KJ" Gravatt in Kansas City, Missouri where KJ was stationed while serving his country. Debbie grew up first in Pennsylvania and then California, where she graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School (San Jose, CA) in 1971. After graduating she worked for the United States Post Office, and later for the United States Federal Government. In 1980 Debbie welcomed her only child, Heather Anne, while living in Northern California. A few years later, in 1984, Debbie and Heather moved to central Alaska where Debbie worked for the Internal Revenue Service, The United States Post Office, and The United States Federal Government. In the early 1990's she moved back to Pennsylvania, then to California, and finally back to Pennsylvania in 2010. After retiring in 2016, Debbie enjoyed traveling and spending time with her four grandchildren. Debbie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Joseph King, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Braedyn (19), Lily Belle (10), William (8), and Owen (4). In addition, she leaves four brothers, Sam "Butch" (Michelle) Rivera, Bob (Tina) Aguirre, Frank (Trudie) Gravatt, and Kenny (Kirsten) Gravatt. Debbie will also be missed by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends spanning the entire country. She was preceded in death by her dearly loved father, her mother, and her step mother. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations, in any amount, to use toward her final expenses as her death has added a financial burden. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 107 Mary Lynn Lane, Valencia, PA 16046. Debbie asked to be cremated. Her family intends to spread her ashes in some of her favorite places in both California and Alaska. Well wishers are asked to raise a glass to toast the 66 years Debbie wondered the Earth collecting friends. Those who loved her will forever hold her dear. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019