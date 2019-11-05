|
CLARK DEBORAH E.
Age 62, of Monroeville, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Loving mother of Tashannia M. Clark and Samuel F. Clark; grandmother of Robert M. Clark (Claudia), Patience Shields (Nathan), Duston (Asia), Steven and Stephanie Cansler; great-grandmother of Shyann Lewis, Ziriyah Stitt, Nathan Shields, Deven Cansler, Chase Shields, Robert Clark and Grayson Shields; sister of Robert Clark (Nancy), Florence Lynch (Clifford), and the late Jean Vrana (surviving spouse, Herman), the late Elizabeth Neurohr (surviving spouse, Richard), the late Rachel Roberts-Jones (surviving spouse, Eugene), and the late Charles Roberts; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), with a blessing service following visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Stroke Awareness and Prevention at www.stroke.org. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019