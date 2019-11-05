Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Following Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
DEBORAH E. CLARK

DEBORAH E. CLARK Obituary
CLARK DEBORAH E.

Age 62, of Monroeville, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Loving mother of Tashannia M. Clark and Samuel F. Clark; grandmother of Robert M. Clark (Claudia), Patience Shields (Nathan), Duston (Asia), Steven and Stephanie Cansler; great-grandmother of Shyann Lewis, Ziriyah Stitt, Nathan Shields, Deven Cansler, Chase Shields, Robert Clark and Grayson Shields; sister of Robert Clark (Nancy), Florence Lynch (Clifford), and the late Jean Vrana (surviving spouse, Herman), the late Elizabeth Neurohr (surviving spouse, Richard), the late Rachel Roberts-Jones (surviving spouse, Eugene), and the late Charles Roberts; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), with a blessing service following visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Stroke Awareness and Prevention at www.stroke.org. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
