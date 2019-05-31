Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
90 Port Perry Rd., N.
Versailles, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH ALSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH F. ALSTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DEBORAH F. ALSTON Obituary
ALSTON DEBORAH F.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Deborah F. Alston, 85, of North Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA. Grandmother of Reginald Jones, Jr.; sister of Carmen Thomas, Matthew Jones, Jr. (Teresa) and Michael Jones; also survived by three great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. on June 2, 2019, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA, where the funeral service will be held Monday 11 a.m. on June 3, 2019. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now