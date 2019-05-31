|
|
ALSTON DEBORAH F.
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Deborah F. Alston, 85, of North Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA. Grandmother of Reginald Jones, Jr.; sister of Carmen Thomas, Matthew Jones, Jr. (Teresa) and Michael Jones; also survived by three great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. on June 2, 2019, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA, where the funeral service will be held Monday 11 a.m. on June 3, 2019. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019