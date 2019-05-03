|
BUI DEBORAH HASEMAN
On May 1, 2019, Deborah Haseman Bui, age 61, of The Woodlands, Texas, formerly of Pittsburgh, beloved wife of Richard (Rick) Bui; mother of Jonathan (Joanna) Bui and Justin Bui; sister of Gayle Forsythe; grandmother of Ella and Matthew; Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Dorthy Haseman. Friends received Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 11:00 a.m., at Memorial Park Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Road. Contributions may be made in memory of Deborah to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, www.mdanderson.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019