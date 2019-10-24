|
|
ERRINGTON DEBORAH J. "DEBBIE"
Age 58, of Cranberry Twp., unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019; loving wife for 35 years of Steven Errington; dear daughter of Joan and the late James Cerny; sister of Beverly A. Kurtzrock (Brian) and J.C. Cerny (Jackie); aunt of Bradley Kurtzrock, J.J., Meghan, Joshua and Maria Cerny; Debbie was a registered nurse at Allegheny General Hospital for 39 years. Family and friends received Thursday, 7-9 p.m and Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019