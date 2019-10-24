Home

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
DEBORAH J. "DEBBIE" ERRINGTON

ERRINGTON DEBORAH J. "DEBBIE"

Age 58, of Cranberry Twp., unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019; loving wife for 35 years of Steven Errington; dear daughter of Joan and the late James Cerny; sister of Beverly A. Kurtzrock (Brian) and J.C. Cerny (Jackie); aunt of Bradley Kurtzrock, J.J., Meghan, Joshua and Maria Cerny; Debbie was a  registered nurse at Allegheny General Hospital for 39 years.  Family and friends received Thursday, 7-9 p.m and Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford.   Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
