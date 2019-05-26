PEARSON DEBORAH JEAN (SANTI)

On May 22, 2019, age 68, of Lincoln Place. Beloved wife of the late Rick Pearson; loving mother of Richard (Susan), Chrissy, Carrie (Eric), and Dana (Matt); cherished "Gram" of Alexyss, Conrad, Autumn, Luke, Aryanna, Alex, Lilyana, Jacob, and Juliana; sister of George Santi and the late Cheryl Berry; sister-in-law of John and Charmaine Osak; survived by many nieces and nephews; and her rescue dog, Honey. Friends received on Wednesday, from 3-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Burial will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Thursday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Munhall Central Volunteer Fire And Rescue Station, 201 1900 West St., Munhall, PA 15120.