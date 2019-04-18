|
SANTUCCI DEBORAH L. "DEBBIE"
Age 60, of Stowe Twp., peacefully on Tuesday evening, April 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Nicole Chaffin and Lisa Santucci; dear grandmother of Kiaira Chaffin, Destiny Chaffin, Maurice Manson, Terrell Bonner Jr., Maxwell Bonner and Levi Bonner; great-grandmother of Anthony and Isabella Bratcher. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp., location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, (Kennedy Twp., PA) 15136. Additional visitation will be Saturday, 10a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be donated to the . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:
www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019