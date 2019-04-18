Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH SANTUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH L. "DEBBIE" SANTUCCI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DEBORAH L. "DEBBIE" SANTUCCI Obituary
SANTUCCI DEBORAH L. "DEBBIE"

Age 60, of Stowe Twp., peacefully on Tuesday evening, April 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Nicole Chaffin and Lisa Santucci; dear grandmother of Kiaira Chaffin, Destiny Chaffin, Maurice Manson, Terrell Bonner Jr., Maxwell Bonner and Levi Bonner; great-grandmother of Anthony and Isabella Bratcher. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp., location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, (Kennedy Twp., PA) 15136. Additional visitation will be Saturday, 10a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be donated to the . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:


www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now