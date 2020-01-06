Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 65, of Brookline, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late William "Pat" and Anna Mae Hillebrecht. Beloved wife of David Lee. Loving mother of Michelle Y. Schipani and Sherry (Matthew) Greb. Loving grandmother of Haley and Layla Greb. Sister of Patricia Hillebrecht, Rosemary (Rusty) Jacobson and Susan (David) Squitieri. Aunt of Justin, Cassie and Cayleigh. Stepmother to Lisa (Raul) Valles and David Lee. Step-grandmother to late Bobby Faulkner, Brandi (Mac) McLennan and Benjamin Faulkner. Great-grandmother to GiaBella Faulkner, CiraBella and Alexander McLennan, Zain Piemme and Cylas Faulkner. Debbie was loved greatly by her family and friends. She will be sadly missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 15216 (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10 a.m., Resurrection Church, 1100 Creedmoor Avenue, 15226. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
