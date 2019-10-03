Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH LOWERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH LYNN LOWERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBORAH LYNN LOWERY Obituary
LOWERY DEBORAH LYNN

Age 58, passed away at home in McMurray on the morning of September 30, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Deborah was the loving daughter of Rosalie and Gerald Lowery. She is survived by her father, her brothers, Michael and Scott, and her tuxedo cat, Rooney. Deborah graduated from Peters Township High School in 1979, where she was active in the theater. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame of Thespian Troupe #185 in her senior year. She continued to pursue her love of theater in Grove City College, where she earned a degree in Communication Arts in 1983. It was there she made some of the deepest, most enduring friendships of her life. In 1991, she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. In subsequent years, she worked for Travelers Insurance, Goodrich & Goodrich, and Woomer & Hall. Services and Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Friends. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. 724 941-3211. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.


"Every moment is the fruit of forty thousand years."


-Thomas Wolfe, Look Homeward, Angel  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now