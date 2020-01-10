|
|
TROJANOWSKI DEBORAH LYNN
Deborah Lynn Trojanowski, of Venetia formerly of Greenfield passed on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Cherished daughter of Sarah and the late Howard Trojanowski. Beloved sister of Karen (the late Clay) Tomas of South Carolina. A Pitt graduate and Pittsburgh Police Officer for 21 years. After Debbie retired, she was able to enjoy playing lots of golf with her dad and treasured bye bye birdies. If you knew Deb, you know her dash. Thanks to all who helped us through difficult times. Friends will be received on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday from 3-7 p.m. in The EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing Prayers in the Funeral Home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St Rosalia Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020