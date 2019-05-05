SPRUNG DEBORAH M. (THOMAS)

On Friday, May 3, 2019, Deborah "Debbie" M. (Thomas) Sprung, age 67, of Pleasant Hills, after a long illness. Beloved mother of Juanita (John) Timney, Kim (Geneo) Simeone, and Jackie (Eric) Zoglmann; cherished grandmother of seven, Courtney, Haley, Geneo, Amber, Lydia, Harper and Liam; sister of Marlene (Dave) Wohleber, James (Joan) Thomas, Daniel Thomas, and the late Linda Thomas; daughter of the late Chet and Rita Thomas; also survived by her beloved in-laws, Chris (Sprung) and George Monahan, Diane (Sprung) Peconi, Sheryle and Tom Sprung, who were by her side until the end, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. Her extended family included her dear friends from Plumbers Equipment where she worked for over 40 years, and also her Saint Elizabeth of Hungary family. Debbie was a lifelong member of St. Elizabeth where she attended mass daily, "visited" the blessed sacrament every day after work, and gave her time teaching RCIA, serving on Pastoral Council and volunteering for Spring-a-Rama. Her legacy of unconditional love and unwavering faith touched the lives of all of her family and many friends. Friends received Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and Monday from 2-7 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road (at 6th St.), South Park Twp., (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Deborah's name (note Debbie in memo field) to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in support of their Social Concerns Office & RCIA Program, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.