MOGLE DEBORAH "DEBBIE" (AJAK)
Age 66, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, due to complications from the flu despite her strong fight and otherwise great health. Her husband, David Mogle, and son, David Mogle, II, were by her side at AdventHealth Celebration Hospital in Orlando, Florida when she passed. Born on November 17, 1953 in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. Ajak and Anne M. (Egelsky) Ajak. Debbie was a graduate of Deer Lakes High School, Class of 1971. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Thiel College a semester early in January 1975. Debbie was an active student on campus, majoring in Psychology and Elementary Education and serving as President of Zeta Tau Alpha women's fraternity. She enjoyed teaching fourth grade at the former Sacred Heart School in Sharon for a number of years. She and her husband, her Thiel College sweetheart and successful banker, owned and operated Lynn's Hallmark Shop Washington Center in New Castle and Lynn's Hallmark Towne Mall in New Castle for 13 years until they were sold. Her pride and joy was her son, David II. Debbie loved being a mom and homemaker. She loved watching her son grow up and enjoyed watching him play baseball, basketball, soccer, and ice hockey. She was his biggest fan! One of her proudest moments was seeing her son graduate from West Virginia Wesleyan College. Debbie was an excellent cook and baker, hosting many gatherings for family and friends. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sharon, PA. Debbie supported her church, many Catholic Charities including the Prince of Peace Center, Thiel College, and several other charities. She served on the Thiel College Alumni Association Board of Directors and Citizens Advisory Board. She enjoyed traveling to Europe frequently with the Adventures By Disney travel company. Prague and St. Petersburg were two of her favorite places she visited. Debbie reached platinum cruiser status with Disney Cruise Line and also loved traveling to Walt Disney World. She and her husband especially liked the Epcot Festival of the Arts. They also took trips together to New England to visit their son and to the Finger Lakes, NY. She was a member of the Western PA Slovak Cultural Association and CHADD. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, David B. Mogle; her son, David Bruce Mogle II of Malvern; sister, Polly Ajak (Jack) Rosenberger of Natrona Heights; brother, Paul R. (Barbara) Ajak II of Aspinwall; uncle, Harold Egelsky of Lower Burrell; niece and goddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Rosenberger (Tim) Giel of Port Imperial, New Jersey; nephew, Paul Ajak III; nieces, Lauren Ajak and Megan Rosenberger, cousins, and many dear friends. Family and friends will be received Sunday, Feb. 16th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will begin Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave. Aspinwall. Entombment will follow in the Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Memorial donations may be made in her name to , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300 Pittsburgh, PA 15222.