NIMICK DEBORAH
Deborah "Debbe" Shupert Nimick, 85, of Sarasota, FL (formerly of Sewickley, PA), was born in Wellesley, MA. Her father, William H. Shupert, was a financial adviser to trust departments of small banks. Her mother, Florence, was a model as well as eager volunteer for Philadelphia charities including Bryn Mawr hospital and the Devon Horse Show. Debbe earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in The Classics from Brown University. She received her Master's and Post-master's degrees from Duquesne University in Educational Psychology. With this educational background, Debbe entered the professional world as a passionate advocate for children focusing her attention on testing and counseling. She was also a curriculum writer in the emerging field of game-theory, the use of games for helping youngsters understand how to overcome specific learning deficits. Debbe is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, George Guthrie "Gus" Nimick of Coraopolis, PA; and three children; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at Allegheny Cemetery Chapel, 4715 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to New Life Center Foundation in Chiang Mai, Thailand (https://allegrosolutions.org/donate/NewLifeCtrFdtn001) or checks mailed to: New Life Center Foundation, PO Box 29, Chiang Mai, 50000 THAILAND. Please note your gift is a memorial gift for Deborah Nimick.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019