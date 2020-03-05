HOYE DEBORAH S.

Age 67, on Monday, March 2, 2020, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of Rodger P. Hoye; loving mother of Aaron Christopher Hoye, Rodger, Jr. (Bobbie) Hoye, Heatherlynne (Erskine) Mitchell and Vanessa Hoye; grandmother of Ashante Stephens-Hoye, Andre, Aden, Noah, Riley, Omari and the late Jaden and Elijah Hoye; sister of Charles Allen (Gerard Mitchell) and the late Robert, Ronald, Richard, Beverly, Kathy, Franciene and Sandra. Deborah was retired from the Allegheny County Office of Children and Youth Services and was also the former Director of Knowledge Connection. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service which will be held in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.