WYCOFF DEBORAH S.
Deborah Seyl Wycoff, 78, passed away on December 18, 2019 in her home in Encinitas, California. Formerly a resident of Squirrel Hill, Debby was married to the late William M. Wycoff for 50 years. Born in Evanston, Illinois, on October 16, 1941, Debby grew up in Evanston and Lancaster, PA. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell University where she met her husband Bill. They settled in his hometown of Pittsburgh in 1966. Debby loved great literature and cinema, but travel was her true passion. She spent years as a travel agent and explored the world from the Galapagos and Patagonia to Tanzania and Kamchatka with her husband. She loved to dance and spend weekends in Ligonier, playing golf at Rolling Rock Country Club or working in her garden. In 2017, she moved to Encinitas, California to live with her daughter and family, but always considered Pittsburgh to be her home. She is survived by her daughter, Ann R. Wycoff; son-in-law, Mark Wheadon; granddaughter, Olivia Wheadon; her son, Pieter C. Wycoff; daughter-in-law, Lisa Wycoff; and grandsons, Desmond, Finn and Fredi Wycoff; she is also survived by her brothers, Peter S. Seyl and William L. Seyl; sister, Edie Seyl Polson; and half-sisters, Barbara Seyl and Joanne Seyl. A celebration of life will be held in Parkdale, Oregon with close family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to The Nature Conservancy.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020