SCALISE DEBORAH

Age 67, formerly of West Mifflin. A "jill-of-all-trades" who was a bank teller, a swimming official, a gardener, a mean cook, an investor, a yacht skipper, a peerless Scrabble player, and a Controller at Scalise Industries for 27 years, Debbie spent her last days in Lake Murray, South Carolina, where she retired. Daughter of Donald G. and Emmie D. Boger, she was preceded by her sister, Donna (Donald) Fenyus, and will be missed by husband, Anthony F. Scalise; sons, Rob (Peggy) and Mike (Loren) Scalise; brother, Donald (Janet) Boger; and an army of nieces and nephews. Debbie loved Van Morrison, chocolate turtles, spinning long tales, and being honest. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 1- 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh PA, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.