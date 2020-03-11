Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
324 Mansfield Blvd.
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBRA DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBRA A. DEAN


1954 - 2020
DEBRA A. DEAN Obituary
DEAN DEBRA A.

Age 66, of Bridgeville, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mother of Jamil Bey and his wife, Whitney Voltz-Bey. Grandmother of Elijah and Isaiah Bey. Sister of Brenda Adams-Dean, Charlene (Jack) Smith, David Dean, III, Angela (William) Drewery and the late Tanya Dean. Debra is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to call on Friday, March 13th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at the Second Baptist Church, 324 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie at 11 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
