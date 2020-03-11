|
|
DEAN DEBRA A.
Age 66, of Bridgeville, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mother of Jamil Bey and his wife, Whitney Voltz-Bey. Grandmother of Elijah and Isaiah Bey. Sister of Brenda Adams-Dean, Charlene (Jack) Smith, David Dean, III, Angela (William) Drewery and the late Tanya Dean. Debra is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to call on Friday, March 13th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at the Second Baptist Church, 324 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie at 11 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020