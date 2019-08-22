|
LAPP DEBRA A. (GEISER)
Age 63, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, of Dravosburg. Loving wife of 43 years to Edward A. Lapp; daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Friedman) Geiser; cherished sister of Michelle Ritter, Sharon Geisman, Jackie (Tom) Linz and the late Greg Geiser; sister-in-law of DeDe Stollar, Mary Ostermeyer, Sharon Ruszecki, Kathy Tichnor, Norbert Lapp and the late Bobby Lapp. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 3:00 until the time of her blessing service at 7:30 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019