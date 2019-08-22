Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 63, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, of Dravosburg. Loving wife of 43 years to Edward A. Lapp; daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Friedman) Geiser; cherished sister of Michelle Ritter, Sharon Geisman, Jackie (Tom) Linz and the late Greg Geiser; sister-in-law of DeDe Stollar, Mary Ostermeyer, Sharon Ruszecki, Kathy Tichnor, Norbert Lapp and the late Bobby Lapp. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 3:00 until the time of her blessing service at 7:30 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
