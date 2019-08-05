|
McCARTHY DEBRA A.
Age 63, peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of Millie (Riggio) and the late James McCarthy; loving mother of Meghan J. (Dan) O'Neil; grandmother of Riley and Sydnee O'Neil; sister of Kathleen R. O'Connor and Lisa J. McCarthy. Family will receive visitors Tuesday, 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral service in Ridgewood Christian Church, Wednesday, 10 a.m. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019