Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBRA McCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBRA A. McCARTHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBRA A. McCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY DEBRA A.

Age 63, peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of Millie (Riggio) and the late James McCarthy; loving mother of Meghan J. (Dan) O'Neil; grandmother of Riley and Sydnee O'Neil; sister of Kathleen R. O'Connor and Lisa J. McCarthy. Family will receive visitors Tuesday, 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral service in Ridgewood Christian Church, Wednesday, 10 a.m. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now