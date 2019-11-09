|
McKEE DEBRA A. (DeMARCO)
Age 50, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Flint, MI on November 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Cherished daughter of Sandra Temerante (James) and the late Thomas McKee; sister of Randy, Tom and Terrie; former wife and soulmate to Dominic DeMarco; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Debra requested a private family service and in lieu of flowers, memorials in her name be made to the American or Animal Friends. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019