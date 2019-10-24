Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
DEBRA ANN "DEBBIE" MERCHANT


1957 - 2019
DEBRA ANN "DEBBIE" MERCHANT Obituary
MERCHANT DEBRA "DEBBIE" ANN

Age 62, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born in Canonsburg on June 15, 1957 to James Merchant and the late Mary Ann (Pleskovich) Merchant. Debra was a 1975 graduate of Peters Township High School. She enjoyed crafts, cooking and baking. She was a key employee for Fed-Ex Logistics. She was very fun loving and energetic. She enjoyed the Depeche Mode Concerts and listening to "her" music. She was always different and always trying new things, but very traditional in the kitchen with Gram's recipes. She lived for the love of her son and thoroughly enjoyed projects with him. She loved to have fun and was always the life of any party she attended. She will be missed by anyone lucky enough to have known her. Visitation Friday, 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd., where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, time later.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
