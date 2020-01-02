|
LOADER DEBRA E. (LINDO)
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a beloved wife and loving mother, Debra E. (Lindo) Loader on December 31 2019, at the age of 65. Debbie was born on July 28, 1954 in Etna, PA to the late Ed and Shirley Lindo and was the eldest of four siblings. After living in Bermuda for 30 plus years, she returned home to Pittsburgh after her and her husband, Charlie, retired in August, 2019. As a Friend of Bill W. for 38 years, Debbie helped and sponsored countless individuals and she touched the lives of anyone who ever had the honor of meeting her. Debbie is survived by her husband of 29 years, Charles Loader of Bermuda; her children, Shelley (John) Kennedy of Middlesex Twp. and Kenny (Sayward) Lehman of Wexford; her brothers, Jeff (Nancy) Lindo of Cheswick and Tracy (Susan) Lindo of Lower Burrell; her grandchildren, Amber, Anslee, Kaydi, Lorelei, and Nicholas; her great-grandchildren, Curtis III and Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at KING FUNERAL HOME, 2841 Woodland Cir., Allison Park, PA 15101 with Pastor Kent Chevalier, officiating.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020