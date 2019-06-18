|
Age 66, of Beechview, departed this earth peacefully, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Anthony DeLuca, Sr.; loving mother of Jessica (Travis) Will and Anthony DeLuca, Jr.; grandma of Christopher, Isabella and Mia. Debbie was greeted in Heaven by her beloved son, Adam Abel DeLuca, as well as her siblings, Robert, Donald and Virginia and her loving parents. Friends received 1-3 and 5-8 Wednesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Add a tribute: www.brusco- napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 18, 2019