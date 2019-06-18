Home

Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
DEBRA H. (ABEL) DeLUCA


DEBRA H. (ABEL) DeLUCA Obituary
Age 66, of Beechview, departed this earth peacefully, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Anthony DeLuca, Sr.; loving mother of Jessica (Travis) Will and Anthony DeLuca, Jr.; grandma of Christopher, Isabella and Mia. Debbie was greeted in Heaven by her beloved son, Adam Abel DeLuca, as well as her siblings, Robert, Donald and Virginia and her loving parents. Friends received 1-3 and 5-8 Wednesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Add a tribute: www.brusco- napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 18, 2019
