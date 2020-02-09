|
HARTLEY-GALANDA DEBRA
Age 66, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Of Wexford, formerly of Shaler Twp. She was born on March 28, 1953. Debbie was the beloved mother of Edward and Greg Galanda (Annie); grandmother of Colter and Bridger; sister of Linda Smith (Gary), Sandie Scott (Gordon), Bobbie Hartley and Tom Hartley (Mary). A Memorial Service will be held on March 29, 2020, notice of time later at the North Park Lodge for family and friends to celebrate her life. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Leave condolences at:
www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020