|
|
CHANEY DEBRA J. SMITH
Age 63 of Homestead, PA formerly of West Mifflin, PA passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Carrie Mae and James Smith; wife of the late Leon Chaney; sister of Charlie, Marie (Roscoe), Jimmy (Diane), Keith, Beverly, Karen (Stephen) Lynda (Duane), Stephon, Derek and the late Robert "Tony" Smith (Regina); also survived by uncle Karl "Snooky" Smith, three step-children, in-laws Howard, Byron and Tracey Chaney and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of West Mifflin, PA, 3427 Cypress Street, W. Mifflin, PA 15122 where Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020