Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DEBRA CHANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBRA J. SMITH CHANEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBRA J. SMITH CHANEY Obituary
CHANEY DEBRA J. SMITH

Age 63 of Homestead, PA formerly of West Mifflin, PA passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Carrie Mae and James Smith; wife of the late Leon Chaney; sister of Charlie, Marie (Roscoe), Jimmy (Diane), Keith, Beverly, Karen (Stephen) Lynda (Duane), Stephon, Derek and the late Robert "Tony" Smith (Regina); also survived by uncle Karl "Snooky" Smith, three step-children, in-laws Howard, Byron and Tracey Chaney and  a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020 from  4-8 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of West Mifflin, PA, 3427 Cypress Street, W. Mifflin, PA 15122 where Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -