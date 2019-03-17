|
HUSTON DEBRA L.
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, age 60, of McKeesport, formerly of Port Vue. She was an RN at Forbes Center for Rehabilitation in Pittsburgh. Beloved daughter of Esther (Chotiner) Oatman; loving wife of Kenneth S. Huston; mother of Greg (fianceé Heather) Fleming and Jason Fleming; stepmother of Scott Huston, Leah Huston and Melanie (Jacob) Allan; grandmother of Andrew, Kyleigh and Malcolm; sister of Terri L. (Richard) Bathory; also, nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering and service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019