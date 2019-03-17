Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBRA HUSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBRA L. HUSTON


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DEBRA L. HUSTON Obituary
HUSTON DEBRA L.

On Thursday, March 14, 2019, age 60, of McKeesport, formerly of Port Vue. She was an RN at Forbes Center for Rehabilitation in Pittsburgh. Beloved daughter of Esther (Chotiner) Oatman; loving wife of Kenneth S. Huston; mother of Greg (fianceé Heather) Fleming and Jason Fleming; stepmother of Scott Huston, Leah Huston and Melanie (Jacob) Allan; grandmother of Andrew, Kyleigh and Malcolm; sister of Terri L. (Richard) Bathory; also, nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering and service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at:


bekavacfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now