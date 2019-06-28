REICHERT DEBRA LEE (PENTZ)

Of North Braddock, age 67, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold W. Reichert for 45 years; dear sister of, Bonnie (Arnie) Dlabik of Greensburg, her twin Roberta (Dave) Kimberly of Indiana, PA and Geri (Eddie Fisher) Marburger of East Pittsburgh; sister-in-law of Karen (Steve) Traficante of FL, Susan Seigh of Duquesne, Sharon (Danny) Cerrone of Penn Hills and Bruce (Carol) Reichert of Plum. She also was loved and will be deeply missed by numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews. Debbie began her professional career as a licensed beautician but was inspired to enter the field of nursing. She graduated from CCAC Boyce Campus and was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Aspinwall. After a few years she transferred to the PA Southwestern Veterans Center from where she retired. Debbie deeply loved and enjoyed her work as a nurse for the veterans she served. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock, on Monday at 10 a.m. Debbie will be laid to rest in Restland Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA. 15237 or www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.