DEBRA LYNN (MALENKA) VARNER

DEBRA LYNN (MALENKA) VARNER Obituary
VARNER DEBRA LYNN (MALENKA)

Age 64, of Bethel Park, on May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Craig Varner; loving mother of Erin Varner, Jess (Steve) Nachreiner and Robert Varner; cherished daughter of Al (Sue Berton) Malenka and the late Ann Malenka; devoted grandmother of Dalton, Olivia, Rielle and Linkon; sister of Nick (Judy) Malenka; sister-in-law of Ramona (Brian) Harkins, Matt and Chris Harkins. A retired psychiatric aid for the former Woodville and Mayview State Hospitals. She was the president of Three Rivers Depression Glass Society. Debra was full of life and adventure. She enjoyed bowling, bocce, camping and flea marketing. Friends received Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to IMPACTED, INC. Donate at: wwwimpactedinc.org. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019
