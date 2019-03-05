ENGLERT DEBROAH (ORRIS)

Age 62, of Jefferson Hills, passed peacefully from a long battle of cancer on March 4, 2019. She is survived by her children; Aimee Chalus (Randy) and Bryan Englert (Sarah) and her grandchildren; Rachel, Arielle, Reed, Cole, and Zack. She is the former wife of Roy Englert II and sister to James Orris. She is also survived by family in Florida and Texas. Deborah was the Borough Manager of Pleasant Hills for over 20 years until she recently retired less than a year ago. She touched the lives of coworkers as well as borough residents with all her kindness. She was loved by many but will be missed by more. She enjoyed spending her time gardening, vacationing in South Carolina and most of all, her children and grandchildren. They were her world as she was theirs, their Mimi will forever hold a special place in their hearts. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd. Pittsburgh. A Blessing Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.