William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
DECLAN ROBERT "DECKY" WALTERS

DECLAN ROBERT "DECKY" WALTERS Obituary
WALTERS DECLAN "DECKY" ROBERT

Age four, of Beechview, on Friday, September 27, 2019, after a short courageous battle with a brain tumor.  He is the beloved son of Josh and Kelly (Nelson) Walters; loving brother of Haylie and Luna; dear grandson of Edna Nelson and Bob (Eleanor) Walters; nephew of Lindsay (Rob) Gray, Kim (Shane) Fuga, Tara (Ben Bjerke) Walters, Landon and Kenzi Rankin; and numerous cousins.  Declan was a loving, intelligent, free spirited, and lively little four years old boy. He loved playing with his sisters, cousins, and aunts and uncles. He also loved being silly and making people laugh. Paw Patrol, PJ masks, toy cars and superheroes were just a few of his favorite things.  He was the mightiest superhero of all! Decky brought joy to everyone he met, and he will be incredibly missed and loved everyday until we meet again. Friends welcome TUESDAY, 1-4 and WEDNESDAY, 1-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. THURSDAY in St. Catherine of Siena Church. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
