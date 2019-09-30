|
|
WALTERS DECLAN "DECKY" ROBERTS
Age four, of Beechview, on Friday, September 27, 2019, after a short courageous battle with a brain tumor. He is the beloved son of Josh and Kelly (Nelson) Walters; loving brother of Haylie and Luna; dear grandson of Edna Nelson and Bob (Eleanor) Walters; nephew of Lindsay (Rob) Gray, Kim (Shane) Fuga, Tara (Ben Bjerke) Walters, Landon and Kenzi Rankin; and numerous cousins. Declan was a loving, intelligent, free spirited, and lively little four years old boy. He loved playing with his sisters, cousins, and aunts and uncles. He also loved being silly and making people laugh. Paw Patrol, PJ masks, toy cars and superheroes were just a few of his favorite things. He was the mightiest superhero of all! Decky brought joy to everyone he met, and he will be incredibly missed and loved everyday until we meet again. Friends welcome TUESDAY, 1-4 and WEDNESDAY, 1-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. THURSDAY in St. Catherine of Siena Church. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019