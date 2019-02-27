Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
DEE (LION) HEWITT

Age 95, of Ohio Township, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas E. Hewitt, beloved mother to Thomas, Jr. (Cathy) and Heidi (Tod) Cunningham; grandmother to Christopher (Sarah), Thomas III (Rachel), Michael (Caran), John (Amber), Delcie (Amy) and Betsy; GG to Samuel, Kate, Annie, Gracie, Hailey, Brooklyn, Molly and Dan. Preceded in death by her parents George and Flora Lion, and siblings Flora Miller Robinson, George Lion, Ray Lion, Elsie Nass, Russell Lion and Bea Kraemer. Dee will be remembered for her kindness, her love of classical music and her affection to cats. A Memorial Service will be held March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 2230 Rochester Road, Franklin Park. Arrangements by the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.


www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
