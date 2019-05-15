Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peters United Church of Christ
18 Schubert St.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DELBERT HARTSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELBERT P. HARTSELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DELBERT P. HARTSELL Obituary
HARTSELL DELBERT P.

Age 56, of Reserve Twp., unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Pamela M. Hartsell; loving father of Kimmie Hartsell and Kellie (James) Hudson; dear grandfather of Josh and Ava Hartsell, Novaeh, Caleb and Bella Hudson; dear brother of Buddy, George and Linda Hartsell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Peters United Church of Christ, 18 Schubert St., Pgh., PA 15212. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC. - Troy Hill. Please visit his family's online guest book at www.hughesfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now