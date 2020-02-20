|
LISTORTI DELFINA A. "DEL"
Age 75, of Penn Hills, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home. Beloved wife for 55 years of Tony Listorti. Loving mother of Mark (Lisa) Listorti, Mischele (Gus) Damian, Marie (Dr. Darren) Brash, and Natalie (Vito) Ferrante. Cherished Nonna of August (Samantha) Damian, Mia Damian, Nicolina Damian, Peter A. Ferrante, and Victoria Ferrante, Christopher Listorti, and Nicholas Listorti. Dear sister of Joseph Tamburrino, Virginia D'Andrea, and the late Frances and Maria. A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona, she was also a member of the Ladies Spigno Saturnia Lodge, and Madonna Della Civita Society. Her most treasured part of her life was her family whom she showed her love to through cooking and entertaining in her home. She enjoyed walks on the beach, seashells, and everything life had to offer. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2-9 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:30 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Entombment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020