More Obituaries for DELIA GLASER
DELIA M. (McDONOUGH) GLASER

DELIA M. (McDONOUGH) GLASER Obituary
GLASER DELIA M. (McDONOUGH)

Age 91, of Green Tree, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Knute Glaser; loving mother of Delia (Gregory) Hook, Maureen (Marlyn) Hansen, John A. (Christine) Glaser, Nora (Victor) Khachatoorian, James F. Glaser, and the late Michael Knute Glaser, Arthur C. (surviving spouse, Barbara) Glaser, and Charles E. Glaser; sister of the late John E. McDonough; also survived by ten grandchildren and their families; nieces and nephews. Delia was a devoted wife and mother of eight children, who was loved by all and will be truly missed. She worked at Bell Telephone for 25 years, including many years of being the "weather lady". Family and friends welcome Sunday 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church Monday 10 a.m. Burial private to the family. Memorials may be made to the Emmaus Community of Pgh., 2821 Sarah St., Pgh., PA 15203.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
