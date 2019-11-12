|
|
LEY DELILACE (REMLEY)
Age 93, formerly of Ross Township and Bellevue, peacefully and surrounded by loving family and compassionate care of the Little Sisters of the Poor, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude; loving wife of the late Rich Ley; beloved mother of John (Tess), Cheryl Schuster (Gordon), Kathy Conway (Tommy), Colleen, and the late Linda Ciccarelli (Peter); sister of Wanda McAllister; sister-in-law of Bill Ley; preceded in death by siblings, Orland, Ferne, Leona, June, Ruth, Meredith and Lowell. She will be missed and remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed taking care of her family, visiting family out of state and weekends at Camp. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Little Sisters of the Poor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019