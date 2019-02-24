CHIESKI DELLA GINA (TARALLO)

Age 90, of Coraopolis, passed away with family at her side on February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Julius "Joe" Chieski for 65 years; devoted mother of Michael (Jeanne Swan) Chieski, Kathy "Kate" (Dr. Rodney) Ross, Donald (Patty Ivankovich) Chieski, and Paula (George) Palefsky; loving grandmother to Michelle, Brian, Gina and Emily. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe; sister, Clara Baldassare and husband, Louis; brother, Red Tarallo and wife, Sally; sister-in-law, Shirley Tarallo; brother, Mario Tarallo and wife, Ruth; sister, Rose Maggi and husband, Luke, sister, Martha Burkey and husband, Joe; brother-in-law, Ray Carl; niece, Esther Wilhelm; in-laws, Edward and Madeline Chesky; and godson, Eddie Chesky. Survived by Louis Tarallo, Josephine Carl, Frank Wilhelm, and many lovely nieces and nephews. Born in a house once standing on Third Avenue, Della grew up and remained in Coraopolis until moving into the Presbyterian Senior Care Facility in Washington, PA at the age of 85. Della was an active member with St. Joseph's Church, a member and regional leader with Recovery International, and worked with Moppets Daycare. Della enjoyed her flower garden and being with family and friends. She will be remembered with love and admiration for her strength, positivity and devotion. Friends and family will be received at the ANTHONY J. SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA (412) 264-3050 on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Prayers in funeral home on Monday at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Coraopolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coraopolis Meals on Wheels or Presbyterian Senior Care Benevolent fund.