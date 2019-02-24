Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Joseph's Church
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DELLA CHIESKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELLA GINA (TARALLO) CHIESKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DELLA GINA (TARALLO) CHIESKI Obituary
CHIESKI DELLA GINA (TARALLO)

Age 90, of Coraopolis, passed away with family at her side on February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Julius "Joe" Chieski for 65 years; devoted mother of Michael (Jeanne Swan) Chieski, Kathy "Kate" (Dr. Rodney) Ross, Donald (Patty Ivankovich) Chieski, and Paula (George) Palefsky; loving grandmother to Michelle, Brian, Gina and Emily. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe; sister, Clara Baldassare and husband, Louis; brother, Red Tarallo and wife, Sally; sister-in-law, Shirley Tarallo; brother, Mario Tarallo and wife, Ruth; sister, Rose Maggi and husband, Luke, sister, Martha Burkey and husband, Joe; brother-in-law, Ray Carl; niece, Esther Wilhelm; in-laws, Edward and Madeline Chesky; and godson, Eddie Chesky. Survived by Louis Tarallo, Josephine Carl, Frank Wilhelm, and many lovely nieces and nephews. Born in a house once standing on Third Avenue, Della grew up and remained in Coraopolis until moving into the Presbyterian Senior Care Facility in Washington, PA at the age of 85. Della was an active member with St. Joseph's Church, a member and regional leader with Recovery International, and worked with Moppets Daycare. Della enjoyed her flower garden and being with family and friends. She will be remembered with love and admiration for her strength, positivity and devotion. Friends and family will be received at the ANTHONY J. SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA (412) 264-3050 on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Prayers in funeral home on Monday at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Coraopolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coraopolis Meals on Wheels or Presbyterian Senior Care Benevolent fund.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now