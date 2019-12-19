|
EBERT DELLA POULTNEY
Age 96, died at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, Baden on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Sewickley in 1923, she was the daughter of the late Cecilia Ford Poultney and Joseph Poultney. In 1944, she married Elmer (Bud) Ebert. Della worked at several doctor's offices in Sewickley and finally retired from Sewickley Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Elmer; an infant sister, Ellen; and son-in-law, Regis Kolder. Surviving are her daughters, Sandra (John Gilbert) Hegert, North Carolina; and Linda Kolder, Economy. There are four grandchildren, Sheila (Tim) DeHaven, Virginia; Arlene Kolder, Zelienople; Jennifer (Frank) Kolder, Economy; and Bruce (Kelli) Kolder, Beaver. Also, seven great-grandchildren, Courtney, Taylor, Nicholas, Gavin, Thayne, Julianna, and Dierks. The family would like to thank the Villa for their compassion and care of their loved one. Services will be at R.D. COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Sewickley, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Remembrances may be made to Faith in Action, Sewickley YMCA, 625 Blackburn Rd. Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019