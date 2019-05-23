SHERROW DELORES A.

Quietly in the arms of loved ones, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born on October 6, 1926, she was a lifelong resident of Dormont. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ann Laurenzi; and her brothers, Bobby and "Sookie." She was the wonderful mother to her six children, Dennis Burnside, James, Judith, Debra, Marty and Randy Sherrow; also survived by seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and she had a special place in her heart for her adopted daughter, Lori. Delores was a volunteer at the Carnegie Science Center, the St. Catherine of Siena Food Pantry and served on the Election Board. She loved the Steelers, Pirates, playing cards and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES., 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Blessing Service at 12 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.