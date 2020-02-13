Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Resources
More Obituaries for DELORES GOTTSCHALK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELORES (GECZI) GOTTSCHALK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DELORES (GECZI) GOTTSCHALK Obituary
GOTTSCHALK DELORES (GECZI)

On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, age 75, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. Delores was the daughter of the late Jennie (Kashuba) Geczi. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Gottschalk. Cherished mother of Brad (Lori), Lisa and Dana Gottschalk. Loving and proud "Nana" of Brenden, Madisyn and Cameron. Preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Robert Geczi. The family would like to thank Catholeen Geczi and Bridges Hospice for their compassion and care. Family and friends received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DELORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now