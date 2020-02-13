|
|
GOTTSCHALK DELORES (GECZI)
On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, age 75, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. Delores was the daughter of the late Jennie (Kashuba) Geczi. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Gottschalk. Cherished mother of Brad (Lori), Lisa and Dana Gottschalk. Loving and proud "Nana" of Brenden, Madisyn and Cameron. Preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Robert Geczi. The family would like to thank Catholeen Geczi and Bridges Hospice for their compassion and care. Family and friends received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020