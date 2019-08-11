Home

DELORES GRACE (McCUEAN) MIHM

Born June 6, 1928,  in Munhall, PA. Died July 1, 2019, in Denver, CO. Delores married in her mid twenty's to Frederick G. Mihm (deceased July 20, 1997) and together they successfully owned and operated MIHM TOOL RENTAL for 33 years in Pittsburgh, PA. Following Fred's passing, Delores relocated to Ormond Beach, FL to fulfill a promise to play more golf and she enjoyed every minute. At the age of 86, following a round of golf, she sustained a back injury which precipitated another move, this time to a Senior Living Community in Denver, CO. Also living in Denver, her eldest daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Mihm Pacienza; her son-in-law, George; and her twin grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicholas kept her life full of love and adventures. She continued to make new friends... always with a smile and a positive attitude toward whatever life had in store. At 91 years of age she suffered little and passed quietly in her sleep, following a cardiac event. Her remains will be buried along side her husband in Pittsburgh later this year. She is survived by two other daughters: Kimberly Mihm who resides in Switzerland; Carol (Mihm) Scully and her husband, Joseph, Sr. who reside outside of Indianapolis, IN, their two sons: MacArthur Scully who resides in China, Joe Scully, Jr. and his wife, Kristen, along with their two sons who reside in the suburbs of Chicago, IL.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
