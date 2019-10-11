|
RUSENKO DELORES J.
Age 87, of Harmony Twp., passed away on October 7, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Beck. She was a lifetime member of Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church, Ambridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Rusenko; a brother, Andrew Back and his wife, Elizabeth Back. She is survived by a son, Julian J. Rusenko, Maryland; a daughter, Ann Rusenko, Harmony Twp.; a sister, Virginia Thompson, Beaver Falls; and many nieces and nephews. As per her wishes services will be private and are entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SVC., INC. The family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Laughlin Memorial Library, Ambridge.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019