DELORES J. RUSENKO Obituary
RUSENKO DELORES J.

Age 87, of Harmony Twp., passed away on October 7, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Beck. She was a lifetime member of Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church, Ambridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Rusenko; a brother, Andrew Back and his wife, Elizabeth Back. She is survived by a son, Julian J. Rusenko, Maryland; a daughter, Ann Rusenko, Harmony Twp.; a sister, Virginia Thompson, Beaver Falls; and many nieces and nephews. As per her wishes services will be private and are entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SVC., INC. The family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Laughlin Memorial Library, Ambridge.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
