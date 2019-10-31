Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruthfred Lutheran Church
3401 South Park Rd.
Bethel Park, PA
DELORES JEAN TAYLOR

Age 87, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late James "Jim" Taylor; loving mother of Kevin (Carol) Taylor of Woodstock, MD and Leslie (Mike) Molina of Miami, FL; proud grandmother of Greg and Alex Taylor, Michael Molina and Marielle Reynolds. Delores graduated from Baldwin Senior High School, where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad and a member of several school clubs. She was an active member of Ruthfred Lutheran Church, serving in the Altar Guild, Journey Through the Word and the Women's Circle. She wrote beautiful devotionals. She was a homemaker who loved to cook, bake and decorate; she also enjoyed bowling, entertaining and needle point. She will be dearly missed by everyone that loved her. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park.  Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m., at Ruthfred Lutheran Church (Everyone please meet at church). Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Ruthfred Lutheran Church, 3401 South Park Rd., Bethel Park, PA OR Washington City Mission, 84 W. Wheeling St., Washington, PA 15301. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
