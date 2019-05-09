SUNDAY DELORES RITA (WALCHESKY)

Age 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank Sunday; beloved mother of Judy (Steve) Banks, Susan (James) Fiori and the late Jeffrey Spath; cherished Gram of Brett, Daniel, Sarah, Derika, Stephanie, Nicole, Christine and the late Danyelle; beloved sister of Ron (the late Gloria), Gary (Karen) Walchesky and the late Jim Walchesky and Betty Gizienski; also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, nieces and nephews. Delores was a great lover of the outdoors and dancing. She retired from PNC after 26 years of service and moved to her beloved cottage on French Creek, Cochranton, PA. Family and friends welcome Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 noon at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202.

