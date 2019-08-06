|
KRAUS DELORIS "DOLLY" BERNICE
Age 86, of Whitehall, PA, and formerly of Grampian, PA, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Born March 2nd, 1933 in Grampian, PA to George John and Blanche Elizabeth (Laskey) Liberty, Deloris was one of five children, Rosella Frances Sass of Grampian, PA, Mary Besikirski of Pittsburgh PA, Stanley George Liberty of Pittsburgh, PA and Francis (Frank) Anthony Liberty of Wheeling WV, all who preceded her in death. Surviving Deloris are three sons, Charles Francis, Bruce Allen, James Joseph Kraus; two grandchildren, Charles (Chase) Francis Kraus, III, Kaleigh Erin Kraus; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Jaxon (CJ) and Kinley Nicole Kraus; and nieces, Sandra Gayheart and Carol Smerdell; and nephew, John Liberty. Raised in Depression Era Grampian, PA, Deloris brought many of the skills she learned early on into her adult life. She was passionate about gardening, caning, cooking, sewing, crocheting and baking, especially skilled in exquisitely prepared and decorated wedding cakes. She found great joy using her love of crocheting to volunteer for Project Linus "to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need...by giving them gifts of new, handmade blankets, quilts and afghans, lovingly created...by volunteer "blanketeers." Throughout her adult life, Deloris was equally passionate about her work in food and beverage service, her last employment being Crown Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, Fort Couch Road for the better part of 20 years. She was equally passionate and especially proud of her union, Unite Here!, helping to unionize her fellow workers and serving as union shop steward for the length of that employment. Residing in the home she loved in Whitehall, PA for 55 years, Deloris last resided at Overlook Green, Whitehall, PA, a senior community where she lovingly enjoyed the friendship and companionship of many of the staff and residents. In keeping with her devout catholic faith, a Mass of Christian Faith will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's of The Sorrowful Virgin, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 on Thursday, August 8th at 10 a.m. All are invited and welcomed to attend. Private burial will take place at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Cemetery, Main Street, Grampian, PA attended by family and close friends. The family kindly suggests contributions be made to "Project Linus", Greater Pittsburgh Chapter.