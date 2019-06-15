THOMAS DELORIS (SHANDRICK)

Age 86, of the South Hills, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh on January 10, 1933 to the late Peter and Suzanne (Dupnak) Shandrick. Beloved wife of the late Curtis J. Thomas; loving mother of Kerry (Mike) Martin, Laurie (Mike) Luba, Curtis (Joyce) Thomas, Jr., and Julie Schlitter (Rick DerVanik); treasured grandmother of Tara (Brian) Moffitt, Zack Martin, Callie Luba, Lexie Luba, and Morgan Schlitter; proud great-grandmother of Laney, Lyla, Lakyn, Lucy, and Luke Moffitt; caring sister of Peter Shandrick, the late Frank Shandrick, William Shandrick, Irene Boehm, Virginia O'Connor, and James Shandrick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dee will be remembered for her heart of gold, strong Catholic faith, and most of all love of family and adoration of all children. She had many hobbies in life including reading, playing bridge and volleyball with her friends. Dee had a zest for life and an immense passion for travel, movies, and "Her Pittsburgh Penguins". She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Parish. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com