Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
DeLURE E. "DEE" (GOLLER) DREW

DeLURE E. "DEE" (GOLLER) DREW Obituary
DREW DeLURE E. "DEE" (GOLLER)

Age 62, of Bridgeville, on December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Drew, Sr.; loving mother of Donald W. Drew, Jr. and Jonathan Fabiann; grandmother of Ava Marie and Anthony Fabiann; sister of Holly Chebatoris, Thomas Goller and the late Kathleen Schaffer, William Goller, Jr. and Janice Thomas. Friends received Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Barbara Parish. Memorials may be made to Bridgeville V.F.D. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
