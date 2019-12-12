|
|
DREW DeLURE E. "DEE" (GOLLER)
Age 62, of Bridgeville, on December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Drew, Sr.; loving mother of Donald W. Drew, Jr. and Jonathan Fabiann; grandmother of Ava Marie and Anthony Fabiann; sister of Holly Chebatoris, Thomas Goller and the late Kathleen Schaffer, William Goller, Jr. and Janice Thomas. Friends received Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Barbara Parish. Memorials may be made to Bridgeville V.F.D. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019