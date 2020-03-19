ANDERSON DELVON
Age 57, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, departed this life March 13, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born October 28, 1962 in Pittsburgh, son of the late Napolean and Magnolia Anderson. Delvon worked as a System Analyst for the University of Pittsburgh, and was a beloved husband to Michelle Anderson, devoted father to Isaac, Seth, Jeshua and Jocelyn Anderson of Bridgeville, loving brother to Stacey Gallaway of White Oak, and uncle to Michon Gallaway. Family and Friends will be received Morning Star Baptist Church, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. and Service starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth, Pennsylvania 15037. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 449 Mitchell Ave., Clairton, PA.