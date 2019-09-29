Home

POWERED BY

Services
E C Finney Funeral Home Inc
235 Monongahela Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
(412) 678-3900
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E C Finney Funeral Home Inc
235 Monongahela Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E C Finney Funeral Home Inc
235 Monongahela Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
E C Finney Funeral Home Inc
235 Monongahela Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENIS SECHRIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENIS CRAIG SECHRIST


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENIS CRAIG SECHRIST Obituary
SECHRIST DENIS CRAIG

Age 65, of Somerset, previously of Glassport for 62 years, passed away at the U.P.M.C. Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland, Pittsburgh on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born in McKeesport to the late Harry Craig and Lois Forbes Sechrist on August 29, 1954. Denis is survived by his brother, Bruce D. (Carol) Sechrist, of Jessup, MD; and sister, June L. (Edgar) Weakland, of Somerset; and nephew, Bruce Edward Sechrist, of Somerset; and his cat, Silver. Denis graduated from South Allegheny High School in 1972, where he was equipment manager for football. After South Allegheny, Denis went on to CCAC, earning his Associate's Degree in Applied Sciences. He was employed by Mellon Bank as a mail clerk, was an avid sports fan, most especially when it came to the Penguins. He also enjoyed keeping up with current events, television, and was known as an amateur performer at the Senior Center. Denis was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Glassport, and also the Roof Top Garden Christian Church, in Somerset. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 at E.C. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 235 Monongahela Ave, Glassport, PA 15045. A service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1:00, to be presided by Pastor Roy Worsham. Interment will follow at Lebanon Church Cemetery, West Mifflin. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now