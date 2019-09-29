|
SECHRIST DENIS CRAIG
Age 65, of Somerset, previously of Glassport for 62 years, passed away at the U.P.M.C. Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland, Pittsburgh on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born in McKeesport to the late Harry Craig and Lois Forbes Sechrist on August 29, 1954. Denis is survived by his brother, Bruce D. (Carol) Sechrist, of Jessup, MD; and sister, June L. (Edgar) Weakland, of Somerset; and nephew, Bruce Edward Sechrist, of Somerset; and his cat, Silver. Denis graduated from South Allegheny High School in 1972, where he was equipment manager for football. After South Allegheny, Denis went on to CCAC, earning his Associate's Degree in Applied Sciences. He was employed by Mellon Bank as a mail clerk, was an avid sports fan, most especially when it came to the Penguins. He also enjoyed keeping up with current events, television, and was known as an amateur performer at the Senior Center. Denis was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Glassport, and also the Roof Top Garden Christian Church, in Somerset. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 at E.C. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 235 Monongahela Ave, Glassport, PA 15045. A service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1:00, to be presided by Pastor Roy Worsham. Interment will follow at Lebanon Church Cemetery, West Mifflin. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019